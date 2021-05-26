Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

