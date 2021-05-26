Swiss National Bank Has $117.20 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $117,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.59 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

