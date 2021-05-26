IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.