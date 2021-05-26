SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,987,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 141,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,843. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

