495,050 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 495,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of HYACU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 15,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,035. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

