Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 34,400 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 150.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NiSource by 206.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 199,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

