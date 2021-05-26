Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.33. The company had a trading volume of 746,579 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.72.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.