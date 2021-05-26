Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.73

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$123.73 and last traded at C$122.74, with a volume of 13472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.79.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

