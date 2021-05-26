Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 12,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,058,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

