Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 12,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,058,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
