Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 2.1%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $71.26. 30,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 787,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -89.83.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

