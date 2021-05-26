Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.81

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $40.00. Cortexyme shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

