Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

