Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 2.4%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 7,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 879,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

