Mariner LLC Has $10.44 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

