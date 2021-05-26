Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

