Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

