Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.28. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,059. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

