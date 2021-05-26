Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Orion Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,913. The company has a market cap of $181.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

