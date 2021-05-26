Comparing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 3.19 $203.60 million $0.32 16.13 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 12.97% 6.93% 4.18% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yamana Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

