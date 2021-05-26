Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.