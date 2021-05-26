Analyzing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Video River Networks alerts:

93.3% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.42%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 6.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.25 $751.99 million $3.27 27.05

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81%

Summary

CBRE Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset operations in North America. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and sells power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also designs and builds the all-electric SOLO, tofino all-electric sport coupe products, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.