Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.57. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

NYSE TOL traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,444. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

