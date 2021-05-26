Sepio Capital LP Purchases 573 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

