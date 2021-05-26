Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 132,025 iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 16,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

