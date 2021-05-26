Sepio Capital LP Invests $1.86 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $15,814,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000.

NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

