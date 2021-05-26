Sepio Capital LP Acquires 10,065 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 352,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 330,932 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,834,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,339. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

