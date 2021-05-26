Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

NYSE A opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

