FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.140-12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

