FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.140-12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
