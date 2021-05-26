Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 8,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

