Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

