Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of SKY traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 11,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

