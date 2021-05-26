Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

