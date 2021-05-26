Capital Square LLC Takes Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

