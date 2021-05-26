Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,900 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

