Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

