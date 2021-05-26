Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 58,217 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,217 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

DD stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

