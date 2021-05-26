Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

