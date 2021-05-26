American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,522 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 284,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

