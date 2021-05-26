iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,214. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

