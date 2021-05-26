Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.50. 14,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

