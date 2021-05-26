Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.99

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.03 million, a PE ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

