McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.81

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.81 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 142.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

