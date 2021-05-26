$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.