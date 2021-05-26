PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $6.54 million and $412,623.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00951524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.13 or 0.09789298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

