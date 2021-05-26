American International Group Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,899. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.