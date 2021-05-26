Zeusshield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $355,896.55 and $305.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00951524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.13 or 0.09789298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00091194 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

