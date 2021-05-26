Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $15.01. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTX. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

