The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.62

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

