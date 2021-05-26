PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

