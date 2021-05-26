T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,031,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.18. 26,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

